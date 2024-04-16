Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.60% of Tenable worth $139,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,383 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,143. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

