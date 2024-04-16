Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,386,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after buying an additional 229,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

