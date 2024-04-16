TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $1.88. TeraWulf shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 2,438,855 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $985,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

