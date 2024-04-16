Terra Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $428.77 million and approximately $48.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000876 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 713,920,526 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

