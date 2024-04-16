Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lessened by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,957,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,018,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $500.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.70. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

