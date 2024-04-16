Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.10. 50,879,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,499,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.70. The company has a market cap of $500.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

