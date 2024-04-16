Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $161.48

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.48, but opened at $156.74. Tesla shares last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 22,952,401 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Tesla Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $500.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

