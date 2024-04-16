The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BK opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.