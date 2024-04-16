The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.62. 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,183. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

