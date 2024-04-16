The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Up to $348.90

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $348.90, but opened at $356.13. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $351.17, with a volume of 227,419 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

