The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,449,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,733,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.