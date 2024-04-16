The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Director Sells C$2,536,726.52 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Director John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total value of C$2,536,726.52.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE DSG traded up C$5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$125.70. 135,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$121.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$113.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$95.03 and a twelve month high of C$127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6246523 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

