The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $96.50. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

DSGX traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. 56,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,510. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

