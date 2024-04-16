The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.39. Approximately 26,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 143,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

