The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $137.05. 1,105,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,775. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

