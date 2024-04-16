The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $20.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Triumph Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 45,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,473. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.58. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

