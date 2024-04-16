The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 830,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,174,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

