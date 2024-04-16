The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $6,119,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $337.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $334.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

