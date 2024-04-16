The Liberty SiriusXM Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,310 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 1,717 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 7,264,095 shares of company stock worth $207,506,924 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

