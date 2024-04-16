Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.36. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.