Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Declares Dividend of GBX 41.82

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.82 ($0.52) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $41.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Thungela Resources Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Thungela Resources stock opened at GBX 604.22 ($7.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.95 and a beta of -0.79. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 414.40 ($5.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 907.20 ($11.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 492.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 594.74.
