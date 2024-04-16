Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Declares Dividend of GBX 41.82

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.82 ($0.52) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $41.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Thungela Resources stock opened at GBX 604.22 ($7.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.95 and a beta of -0.79. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 414.40 ($5.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 907.20 ($11.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 492.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 594.74.

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

