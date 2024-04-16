Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.71

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 263030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.11.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$308.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. Also, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $153,060. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.