Titan International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Titan International in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TWI opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.09. Titan International has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Titan International by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

