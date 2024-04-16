TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2961 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from TMBThanachart Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.27.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMBBY opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TMBThanachart Bank Public
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- Stock Average Calculator
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for TMBThanachart Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMBThanachart Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.