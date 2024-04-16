TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2961 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from TMBThanachart Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMBBY opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

