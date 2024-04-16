TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $382.88 and last traded at $386.02. Approximately 146,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 244,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.04.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.12 and a 200-day moving average of $345.92.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 103.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

