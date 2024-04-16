Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.81.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.4 %

TOU opened at C$64.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.15. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.710507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 650 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.48 per share, with a total value of C$84,720.00. Insiders acquired a total of 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

