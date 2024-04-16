Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,319. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $3,245,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

