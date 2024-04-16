TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.95

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 127032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.