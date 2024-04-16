TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of RNAZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 214,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,100. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $356.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

