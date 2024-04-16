Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

