Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Trevena Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
