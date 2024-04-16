TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) PT Raised to $1.75 at Alliance Global Partners

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 302.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRX

TRX Gold Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 248,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.65. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.