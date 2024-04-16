Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNP

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $25.11 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $741.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.