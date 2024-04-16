Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,184,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,521,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

