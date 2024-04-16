Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

