UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of UBS opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,130,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,939 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its stake in UBS Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

