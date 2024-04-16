UBS Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,054 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,729.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $80,644,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Snap by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,959,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,988,000 after buying an additional 4,243,620 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
