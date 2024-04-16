UBS Group Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $132.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

