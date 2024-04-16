UBS Group Upgrades TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to “Buy”

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cfra upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $521,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,815.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $521,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,815.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,180. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 25,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

