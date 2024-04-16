United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 16,200 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 60,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 75,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.