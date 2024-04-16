United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 732 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CI stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.10. The stock had a trading volume of 753,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,234. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.14.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.