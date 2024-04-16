United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CRM traded up $5.21 on Tuesday, hitting $278.11. 3,172,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $260.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $269.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,375 shares of company stock worth $260,206,096 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

