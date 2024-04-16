United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $744.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $762.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $367.35 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $707.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.