United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after buying an additional 921,537 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,583. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

