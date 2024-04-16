United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 3,436 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058,279. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

