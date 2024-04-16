United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 107,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.84. 443,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,188. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

