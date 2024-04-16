United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $93,051,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,554,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.31. 171,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,290. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.