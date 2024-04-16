United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $93,051,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,554,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.31. 171,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,290. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
