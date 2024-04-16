United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $589.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $660.38. 183,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

