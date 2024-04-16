United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.60. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

