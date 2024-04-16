United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.99

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 1816857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $746.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 768,753 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,661,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $11,345,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.