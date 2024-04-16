UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $445.63, but opened at $476.77. UnitedHealth Group shares last traded at $475.48, with a volume of 3,304,098 shares.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.80.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.88. The company has a market cap of $436.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

